S&P 500 and Dow erase losses

Two of the three major U.S. stock averages erase almost all of their losses in early afternoon trading.
The Dow and S&P 500 breach the break-even point into positive territory, while the Nasdaq falls 0.2%, a vast improvement from its 1.9% descent Friday morning.
The S&P had fallen as much as 1.6%, and the Dow had dropped 1.4%.
Five of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors pull into the green, with materials (+1.2%) and utilities (+1.1%) leading.
Energy (-0.4%) and health care (-0.4%)lag the broader market.
