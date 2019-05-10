S&P 500 and Dow erase losses

Two of the three major U.S. stock averages erase almost all of their losses in early afternoon trading.

The Dow and S&P 500 breach the break-even point into positive territory, while the Nasdaq falls 0.2% , a vast improvement from its 1.9% descent Friday morning.

The S&P had fallen as much as 1.6%, and the Dow had dropped 1.4%.

Five of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors pull into the green, with materials ( +1.2% ) and utilities ( +1.1% ) leading.