Meredith -7.9% as it cuts EBITDA forecast in Q3 beat

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is 7.9% lower today after a Q3 report where it topped highest revenue estimates but also trimmed guidance for underlying earnings for the full year.

Revenues from continuing operations rose 14% (with ad-related and consumer-related revenues up in double digits), and operating earnings swung to a gain of $28M from a loss of $95M (the prior-year period reflected $128M in after-tax special items).

On a comparable basis, earnings from continuing operations were up 29% to $43M, and EBITDA grew 43% to $160M.

It's narrowed its forecast for full-year revenue, to $3.12B-$3.16B from an original $3B-$3.2B. It still expects $550M in net annual cost synergies from the Time acquisition by the end of fiscal 2020, but has modified the time frame.

And it's cut its full-year EBITDA expectations to $700M-$710M from an original $720M-$750M.

