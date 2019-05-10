Stocks pull into the green as Trump tweets more on trade

Late in the session, all three major U.S. stock averages moved into the green, then took a move down after President Trump issued another pair of tweets on China trade.

The S&P 500 rises 0.2%, Nasdaq slips 0.1%, and the Dow gains 0.3%.

Essentially, Trump says U.S.-China trade talks are "candid and constructive," he has a strong relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and tariffs on Chinese goods may or may not be removed depending on what happens with the talks.