`Ponzi-like' solar power company bilked Berkshire out of $340M

The Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +0.3% ) (BRK.A +0.5% ) disclosed that it lost $340M that it invested in a solar power company that federal officials had said appeared similar to a "Ponzi-like" scheme.

On Wednesday, Berkshire said it took a $377M charge that was tied to DC Solar, a company that U.S. authorities linked to fraud.

In its Q1 report Saturday, Berkshire said it invested $340M in tax equity investment funds from 2015 to 2018 before finding out about fraudulent conduct by the funds' sponsor.

Thus, Berkshire decided to take the charge when it realized that the income tax benefits it recognized weren't valid.

