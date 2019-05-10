Ubiquiti closes down 11% as tariff worries weigh on Q3 beat

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) finished among top losers today, down 11% on Nasdaq after a Q3 report where it cleared profit expectations amid broad growth in revenues but faced a hit from U.S.-China tariffs.

Non-GAAP net income was $88.9M and EPS of $1.26, up 28.6% from last year, on revenues that grew to $284.9M.

Gross profit rose to $132.8M with margin up to 46.6% from a year-ago 45.7%, and income from operations rose 20% to $102.1M.

Revenue by segment: Service provider technology, $109.4M (up 8.4%); Enterprise technology, $175.5M (up 17.4%).

Revenue by geography: North America, $109.1M (up 15.1%); South America, $22.98M (up 15.6%); EMEA, $125.7M (up 10.5%); Asia Pacific, $27.1M (up 23.4%).

As for outlook, "Based on recent business trends, the Company expects to achieve results at the high end of the guidance range previously provided for the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2019." That was EPS of $4-$4.80 (vs. consensus for $4.75), with a warning that tariffs could push the low end to $3.65 or below, and revenue of $1.1B-$1.2B (vs. $1.18B).

