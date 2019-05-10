Greenbushes lithium mine receives expansion approval

Talison Lithium, a partnership between Tianqi and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), secured approval to expand the Greenbushes lithium mine.

The planned expansion would allow Greenbushes mine to increase lithium concentrate annual output to ~1.95M tonnes.

A$516M ($361M) expansion, announced last year, involves the construction of a new lithium concentrate plant with annual production capacity of 520,000 tonnes.

Construction of the plant is expected to commence this year, and commission in Q4 2020, but subject to one last approval from Western Australia's environment minister.

Albemarle holds 49% stake in Talison, and is planning a lithium hydroxide manufacturing plant, outside of Bunbury, with annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes