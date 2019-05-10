Top News

Stocks perk up for a Friday gain, lose for the week

|By:, SA News Editor

All three major U.S. stock averages ended regular trading session in the green for the day, though all fell for the week, as markets reacted to the machinations of U.S.-China negotiations.

The S&P 500, up 0.4% for the day, ended the week down 2.2%, and the Nasdaq eked out a 0.1% gain today but sank 3.0% for the week.

The Dow, +0.4% on the day, ended the week down 2.1%.

Perhaps the most-watched stock of the day, Uber, dropped 7.6% in its first day of trading. And Apple fell 1.8% as Morgan Stanley analysts wrote that its reliance on China could reduce its EPS by about 23% in FY20 in a worst case tariff scenario.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose almost 3 basis points to 2.473%.

Crude oil is little changed at $61.68 per barrel.

Dollar Index is down 0.1% to 97.32.

