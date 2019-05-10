FTD +6.5% as key shareholder plans to approach management

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) is up 6.5% after hours following an SEC filing by shareholder Nantahala Capital Management that suggests a new activist stance and points to plans to talk with company principals.

Nantahala has switched its filing to a 13D from a previous 13G, and discloses a slightly higher 14% stake.

It plans to engage with management and the board "regarding means to enhance shareholder value, including potential strategic alternatives, operational improvements, and changes in personnel. Strategic alternatives could include the sale of the company, the recapitalization of the company, or other transactions."