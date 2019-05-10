Good news/bad news: A tad on the weak side during a quiet week

For economics data, it was a quiet week, as U.S.-China trade drama grabbed most of the headlines. Still to be determined is how President Trump's new tariffs will affect the economy.

Stronger than expected: March JOLTS increased more than expected, with 7.488M vs. the 7.215M consensus and advanced from 7.142M prior (which was revised up from 7.087M).

In-line: March international trade, a deficit of $50B, was a hair better than the $50.2B deficit consensus, and a little wider than the prior deficit of $49.3B. Let's call it in-line.

Depends: In the March wholesale trade report, inventories barely moved -0.1% M/M to $669.8B vs. +0.0% consensus.

March consumer credit increased $10.3B from February, less than the $16.5B estimate and compared with $15.4B prior; while borrowing more boosts the economy, it may be a good sign that consumers aren't taking on too much debt.

Weaker-than-expected: Counterbalancing the strength of the job openings print, the April consumer price index reflected sofer-than-expected inflation.

April producer price index also rose less than expected, by 0.2%, vs. the 0.3% estimate and 0.6% prior; core PPI also fell short, up 0.1% vs. 0.2% estimate.

Jobless claims fell by 2K to 228K vs. the 215K consensus. Continuous claims at 1.684M exceeded the 1.670M consensus.