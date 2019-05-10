Goldman closes in on deal for United Capital

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is close to buying investment management firm United Capital Financial Partners, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move, which may be announced as soon as Monday, would further Goldman's push into managing assets for individuals and would be its biggest deal since the 2008 financial crisis.

Goldman will pay several hundred million dollars for United Capital, which manages about $24B in client assets and has more than 220 advisers.

The deal isn't final and could still fall apart, the WSJ reports.