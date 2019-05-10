Novavax adjusts convertible rate after reverse split

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has adjusted the conversion rate applicable to its 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2023, a move related to a reverse stock split that took effect today.

The company this week announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, a move approved by shareholders on Wednesday. That allowed Novavax to satisfy minimum price requirements for listing on Nasdaq Global Select.

As a result of that, the conversion rate on the notes will now be 7.3411 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the notes.