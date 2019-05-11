Vodafone likely to monetize tower stake to redeem shares - report

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is likely to monetize its stake in an entity made by the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel (OTC:BHRYY) by selling shares, in order to free up a pledged stake in Vodafone Idea, the Economic Times reports.

Vodafone had pledged its entire stake in Vodafone Idea (about 44.39%) with seven banks for financing, seen as a stopgap move to raise 11,000 crore (about $1.57B) it needs to put into a Vodafone Idea rights issue.

Vodafone had said in its 2018 annual report that additional funding in India would come from selling its stake in Indus Towers, which is about 42%. After the Indus/Bharti Infratel merger, Vodafone's stake will sit about 29.4% while Bharti Airtel's (OTCPK:BHRQY) will be about 37.2%.