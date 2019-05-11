Wynn Resorts talks M&A

There were some interesting tidbits from Wynn Resorts' (NASDAQ:WYNN) earnings call (transcript) last Thursday for investors to chew on.

"When it comes to M&A, we will always be looking for opportunities for assets that are tier-1, first class assets with licences that are protected in cities that are global destinations," stated CEO Mike Maddox on acquisitions.

"We are high-end operators, we're quality operators and we will be looking at quality assets around the world," he added in a statement that sounded a lot like Steve Wynn's old mantra.

Maddox said the casino operator believes that Asia will continue to grow faster than the west and opportunities will be explored in that region.

Earlier this year, Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDF) confirmed it was in talks with Wynn on a takeover, although those discussions are believed to have ended.

The tone from Wynn execs might indicate that a merger with MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is on the far, far back burner.

Shares of Wynn closed at $129.59 on Friday vs. the 52-week range of $90.06 to $197.68.