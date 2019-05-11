Jaguar Health readies $10M equity offering

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) has filed a prospectus for a $10M public offering of Class A and Class B Units.

Each Class A Unit will consist of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share.

Each Class B Unit will consist of one share of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, convertible into one common share, one Series 1 warrant to purchase one common share and one Series 2 warrant to purchase one common share.

Prices, volumes and terms have yet to be released.