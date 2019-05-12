Teva, drugmakers, accused of price-fixing

Forty four U.S. states have filed a lawsuit accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) of orchestrating a sweeping scheme with 19 other drugmakers to inflate drug prices - sometimes by more than 1,000% - and stifle competition for generic medicines.

Responding to the allegations, Teva said it continues to "review the issue internally and has not engaged in any conduct that would lead to civil or criminal liability."

Soaring drug prices from both branded and generic manufacturers have sparked outrage and investigations across the political spectrum, from Republicans and Democrats alike.