Philip Morris suspends IQOS social media campaign

In response to Reuters inquiries, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has suspended a global social media marketing campaign that saw young online personalities market its new IQOS "heated tobacco" device.

"No laws were broken," the company told Reuters, "but these facts do not excuse our failure to meet our marketing standards."

The FDA last month decided it would allow U.S. sales of the IQOS following a two-year review process in which Philip Morris repeatedly assured the regulator that it would warn young people away from the product.