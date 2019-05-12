India joins EU in Android antitrust probe

India's antitrust watchdog has ordered an investigation into Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) unit Google for allegedly abusing the dominant position of its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals, source told Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India last year started looking into the complaint, which is similar to one Google faced in Europe that resulted in a $5B fine on the company.

In mid-April, the CCI decided there was merit in the accusations made in the complaint and ordered its investigation unit to launch a full probe.