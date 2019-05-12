Big Qualcomm bonuses for Apple settlement

Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) executive team has received big bonuses for settling a bitter multi-billion dollar legal battle with Apple, the company said in an SEC filing.
CEO Steve Mollenkopf saw the biggest award, receiving 40,794 shares of Qualcomm stock, which works out to $3.5M at Friday’s closing price of $85.84.
"In making these grants, the Compensation Committee considered the anticipated long-term stockholder value resulting from these agreements with one of the Company's key customers." QCOM shares are up 50% since the settlement.
