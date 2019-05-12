Tech | Top News

Big Qualcomm bonuses for Apple settlement

|About: QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)|By:, SA News Editor

Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) executive team has received big bonuses for settling a bitter multi-billion dollar legal battle with Apple, the company said in an SEC filing.

CEO Steve Mollenkopf saw the biggest award, receiving 40,794 shares of Qualcomm stock, which works out to $3.5M at Friday’s closing price of $85.84.

"In making these grants, the Compensation Committee considered the anticipated long-term stockholder value resulting from these agreements with one of the Company's key customers." QCOM shares are up 50% since the settlement.

