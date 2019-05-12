Trump to China: 'Act now’ on trade or face worse terms

President Trump on Saturday said it would be wise for China to "act now" to finish a trade deal with the U.S., predicting that "far worse" terms would be on offer after what he predicted would be his certain re-election in 2020.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He meanwhile said the U.S. had agreed to hold more trade talks in Beijing, adding that "negotiations have not broken down."

Unlike in past rounds,China also held back from immediate retaliation for higher U.S. tariffs, taking time to weigh its options.