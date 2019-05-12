Take-Two Interactive Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $504.18M (+12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ttwo has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward.