Bilibili Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+46.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.03M (+36.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, bili has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.