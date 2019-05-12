Legg Mason Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Sunday, May 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-37.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $699.24M (-10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.