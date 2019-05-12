Mimecast Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+260.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.34M (+24.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mime has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.