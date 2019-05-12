Steris Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Steris (NYSE:STE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $738.87M (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ste has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.