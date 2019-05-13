Big Tobacco supports raising smoking age to 21

A dozen states and more than 450 local governments have already increased the minimum smoking age to 21 from 18, and Congress will soon consider a federal ban.

Altria (NYSE:MO), Juul and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) are supporting the effort as pressure builds to fix a teen vaping "epidemic."

If the minimum age was increased to 21 in all 50 states, cigarette sales would fall 4.6% annually (from 4%), according to Cowen analyst Vivien Azer, but some see Big Tobacco's endorsement as a public relations maneuver.