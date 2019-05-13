'Pikachu' can't unseat no. 1 'Avengers'

Hollywood's first serious attempt to unseat Avengers: Endgame (NYSE:DIS) atop the box office made a strong effort over the weekend, but the film still kept the No.1 spot with a third-week haul of $63.1M.

Warner Bros' (NYSE:T) Pokémon Detective Pikachu, the first big-budget studio release since Endgame's record-setting, collected a respectable $58M in second place.

The Marvel Studios release has now so far brought in sales of $2.49B worldwide, putting it about $300M behind the top-grossing movie of all time, 2009's Avatar.