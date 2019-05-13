Dow futures fall another 350 points

It's looking like another tough week for Wall Street, with DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) futures down 350 points as investors awaited countermeasures from China after trade talks with the U.S. appeared to end in a stalemate.

S&P 500 futures are down 1.5% and Nasdaq's are off by 1.8% .

On Saturday, President Trump said China should "act now" to make an agreement, predicting that "far worse" terms would be on offer after what he forecast would be his certain re-election in 2020.

Adding to the tensions, China's foreign ministry said Beijing would never surrender to foreign pressure amid its trade dispute with the U.S.

