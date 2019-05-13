IPO News | On the Move | Top News | Tech

Uber's IPO flop continues to Day 2

|About: Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)|By:, SA News Editor

The year's most anticipated and largest IPO flopped on Friday and put a stop to those analysts attempting to to add a 'U' to FAANG.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was defiant and said investors in it for the long-term won't regret it as shares closed their first day down 7.6%.

There doesn't seem to be any more love today with the stock off 2.6% premarket - to $40.51/share - with traders noting that Uber has lost more money than any other company to ever go public.

