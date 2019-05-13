Uber's IPO flop continues to Day 2

The year's most anticipated and largest IPO flopped on Friday and put a stop to those analysts attempting to to add a 'U' to FAANG.
Uber (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was defiant and said investors in it for the long-term won't regret it as shares closed their first day down 7.6%.
There doesn't seem to be any more love today with the stock off 2.6% premarket - to $40.51/share - with traders noting that Uber has lost more money than any other company to ever go public.
