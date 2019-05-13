Nasdaq cyber ETF suit goes to trial

In a case that is drawing interest across the ETF industry, Nasdaq's (NASDAQ:NDAQ) lawsuit accusing a New Jersey company of stealing more than $1B in exchange-traded funds is set to come to trial today in New York.

The civil suit, filed in October 2017, alleges that ETF Managers Group illegally kept millions of dollars in management fees generated by funds including a popular cybersecurity ETF best known by its ticker HACK.

Nasdaq is asking the court for compensatory and punitive damages, and to enjoin ETF Managers Group from involvement in the funds.