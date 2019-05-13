EU sees possible extension to U.S. car tariff deadline

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem expects President Trump to delay a May 18 deadline for U.S. tariffs on cars imported from the European union, according to an interview published in the Sueddeutsche newspaper.

"There are signals that it could be extended - because of the negotiations between the U.S. and China," she was cited as saying.

Should Trump go ahead with tariffs on May 18, which could affect some €47B worth of car and auto part exports, the EU has a list of U.S. products worth €20B on which retaliatory tariffs could be levied.