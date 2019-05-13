Major retailers exploring CBD product lines

The New York Post has learned that top executives at major chains such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Safeway have been quietly meeting with makers of drinks, gummy bears, topical creams and oils that are infused with CBD.

The chains are requesting samples of products, along with lab results and pricing information.

Big retailers are angling for a piece of the CBD industry, which is expected to more than double to $2.1B by next year as consumers pay premium prices for the products.