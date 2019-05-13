Teva down 8% premarket after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) slumps 8% premarket on light volume as investors react to its role in alleged price fixing by generic drug firms. Last night, the investigative journalism show 60 Minutes aired a piece on the issue that named the company as one of the co-conspirators in a lawsuit filed by the Connecticut Attorney General's office.

Related tickers that may be under pressure today: Perrigo ( -1% ); Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL); Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK); Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI); Dr. Reddy's Labs (NYSE:RDY); Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX); ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP); Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP); VanEck Vectors Generic Drugs ETF (NASDAQ:GNRX)

Update: In a conference in Israel, CFO Mike McClellan said that the company has done nothing wrong, adding, "We take these accusations seriously and we are going to defend ourselves.”