New funding round values Impossible Foods at $2B

Impossible Foods discloses that it raised $300M in a fresh funding round ahead of a potential IPO down the road.

The Silicon Valley-based startup has now raised more than $750M and is valued at more than $2B.

Institutional investors in Impossible Foods include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project.

Impossible Foods is sold at more than 7K restaurants and is soon to feature at Burger King outlets nationally.

The alternative meat company competes with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), which trades with a market cap of $3.8B.