Big certification changes coming to aviation industry?

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is expecting "far reaching” changes to the way aircraft are certified safe across the global aviation industry, according to its lead director, as pressure builds on regulators to prevent further fatal accidents.

"I am confident that substantive things will happen. Nobody’s ducking anything. I think this will be a very long set of improvements over a long period of time," David Calhoun told the FT in an interview.

He also defended CEO Dennis Muilenburg's decision to advise the FAA not to ground 737 MAX jets until after most global regulators had done so following the Ethiopia air disaster. "So far he has passed all the tests," Calhoun declared.