Commercial Vehicle Group lands new contracts

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) announces new customer wins that total ~$10M to 13M in annual revenue at a full run rate.

"As market demand for higher performance seats is increasing, our efforts to expand our presence in truck and construction seating in East Asia are bearing fruit. We remain well positioned to capture further growth in this attractive region through our continued focus on product innovation and superior quality," says CEO Patrick Miller.

CVG also announced that it has been awarded seat business for the next generation excavator platform from Zoomlion, a global manufacturer of construction machinery.

Source: Press Release