Alliance Global likes Canopy Growth in premarket analyst action

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) initiated with Buy rating at Alliance Global Partners.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (109% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) initiated with Outperform rating and $23 (64% upside) price target at RBC Capital Markets.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) initiated with Outperform rating and $53 (60% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) initiated with Outperform rating and $83 (30% upside) price target at Leerink.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) initiated with Neutral rating at Alliance Global Partners.