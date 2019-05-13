FDA OK's Lilly's CYRAMZA for liver cancer

The FDA has approved Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) CYRAMZA (ramucirumab injection, 10 mg/mL solution), as a single agent, for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have an alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) of ≥400 ng/mL and have been treated with sorafenib.

Concurrent with this approval, the FDA has also removed the boxed warning from the CYRAMZA labeling.

The labeling contains warnings and precautions for hemorrhage and GI hemorrhage, including severe and sometimes fatal events.

Lilly has also submitted applications for marketing authorization in European Union and Japan, regulatory action is expected in mid-2019.