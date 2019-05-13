Trump warns China not to retaliate on tariffs

President Donald Trump warns China not to retaliate for increased tariffs recently imposed by the U.S., saying it "will only get worse."

He also urges the country to reach a deal with the U.S.

"I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don’t make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries," he wrote on Twitter this morning.

The Chinese yuan falls 0.8% against the U.S. dollar to $0.1453.

Nasdaq futures are down 1.8% , S&P -1.3% , and the Dow -1.3% .

Earlier, Trump tweeted, "There's no reason for the U.S. consumer to pay the tariffs, which take effect on China today."

He wrote that "this has been proven recently," but doesn't specify how or by whom it was proven.

Previously: Trump to China: 'Act now’ on trade or face worse terms (May 12)

ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, TDF, CNY, CHN, CXSE, XPP, FCA, YXI, FXCH, CBON, KCNY, KGRN, FLCH, WCHN