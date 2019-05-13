European Commission fines Anheuser-Busch InBev

European regulators issue a €200M against Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) for blocking imports into Belgium from the Netherlands.

The European Commission says A-B pursued a deliberate strategy to restrict the possibility for supermarkets and wholesalers to buy Jupiler beer at lower prices in the Netherlands for import.

"Consumers in Belgium have been paying more for their favorite beer because of AB InBev’s deliberate strategy to restrict cross border sales between the Netherlands and Belgium," states EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

European Commission press release