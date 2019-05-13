Sesen Bio beats Q1 EPS consensus

Sesen Bio (SESN) Q1 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $4.7M (+42.4%); SG&A: $3.1M (+55.0%); Net Loss: ($6.5M) (-62.5%); Loss Per Share: ($0.08) (+27.3%); Quick Assets: $42.4M (-15.9%).

Financial Guidance: Sesen Bio believes it will have capital sufficient to fund its current operating plan into 2020.

Also, the Company announced confirmed meetings with FDA to review registration strategy for Vicinium:

Type C CMC meeting is scheduled for May 20.

Pre-BLA meeting is scheduled for June 6.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

