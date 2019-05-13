Tech | On the Move | Earnings News

Jumia -6% after first post-IPO earnings

Jumia (NYSE:JMIA-6% after reporting Q1 results, the first print since the IPO. Revenue was up 12% Y/Y to €31.8M.

Adjusted EBITDA was €39.5M.

Gross Merchandise Value was €240M, up 58% Y/Y. Gross profit margin as a percentage of GMV rose from 5.6% in last year's quarter to 6.5%.

Active clients totaled 4.3M, up from 3M.

Jumia announces that its previously disclosed Mastercard includes a €50M investment in JMIA.

