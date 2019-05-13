Navios Maritime Acquisition swings to profit in Q1

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Q1 net income of $861,000, or 6 cents per share, swung from a loss of $24.5M, or $2.35 per share, a year ago.

Compares with a consensus estimate of a loss of 85 cents per share.

Q1 EBITDA of $41.7M vs. $8.76M a year ago.

Recently sold two vessels over 18 years of age and exercised an option for a third VLCC newbuilding with an implied purchase price of $84.5M under a bareboat operating lease with an expected delivery in Q3 2021.

Q1 fleet utilization of 99.7% improved from 99.5% a year ago; vessels operating at year end increased to 40 from 35.

Q1 time charter equivalent rate per day of $19,643 increased from $14,205 in the year-ago period.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

