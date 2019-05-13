Barclays turns bull on KB Home as housing fundamentals stabilize

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) gets upgraded to overweight from equal weight by Barclays Capital analyst Matthew Bouley, noting that improvements in the housing market will help fuel growth.

That, along with improving margins, "manifests itself in more resilient returns," justifying a higher multiple.

Increased price target to $29 from $24.

Barclays also raised Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) to equal weight and boosted price target to $20 from 19, noting that the homebuilder's valuation "accurately balances improved market conditions with areas of risk."

