Shell Midstream in $800M deal for Colonial, Explorer pipeline stakes

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) jumps 6.5% in premarket trading as it agrees to acquire Shell's 25.97% equity interest in Explorer Pipeline Company and 10.125% equity interest in Colonial Pipeline Company.

Increases its stake in Explorer to 38.59% and in Colonial to 16.125%.

Sees deal immediately accretive to unitholders and anticipated to be funded with 75% debt through a credit facility with Shell Midstream's sponsor and 25% equity placement to Shell Midstream LP Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

Sees deal closing in Q2 2019.

Related ticker: OTCPK:RYDAF.

