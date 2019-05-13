WestJet to be taken private by Onex

WestJet Airlines (OTC:WJAVF) says it's being acquired by Onex Corporation (OTCPK:ONEXF) for $31.00 per share.

The purchase price represents a 67% premium to the closing share price of WestJet on Friday and a 63% premium to WestJet's 20-day volume-weighted average trading price.

The transaction value is ~$5B including assumed debt.

WestJet shareholders are expected to meet in July to vote on the deal.

The transaction is expected to close in the latter part of 2019 or early part of 2020.

Source: Press Release