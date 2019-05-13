INSYS down 49% premarket on potential bankruptcy

Buckling under the pressure of a litany of lawsuits over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis, INSYS Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) warns that it may face a bankruptcy filing if it fails to complete a final settlement with the Department of Justice enabling it to collateralize the payments. It made the disclosure in its Q1 earnings release.

It is in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives, first announced in November 2018, that could include the sale or licensing of its opioid-related assets.

At the end of March, it had almost $84M in quick assets. Operations consumed $16.7M in Q1.

Shares are down 49% premarket on average volume.

