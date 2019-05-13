Trovagene up 8% on capital raise

Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) has entered into a second purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, in which Lincoln Park has agreed to purchase at premium, in a registered direct offering 196,104 common shares at $3.275 per share and pre-funded warrants at $3.275 per warrant.

In a concurrent private placement, Lincoln Park will purchase warrants to purchase 458,015 common shares. The warrants sold in the registered direct offering and in private placement will have an exercise price of $0.01 per share and $3.15 per share, respectively.

Total net proceeds will be used as working capital to continue advancing its onvansertib clinical development programs.

Shares are up 8% premarket.

Previously: Trovagene up 18% on capital raise (April 5)