China retaliates against U.S. on increased tariffs

China will raise tariffs on part of $60B of U.S. goods starting June 1, Bloomberg reports, citing a statement on the Chinese government's website.

Some 2,493 goods from the U.S. will see tariffs raised to 25%. Tariffs of 20% will be imposed on 1,078 items, 10% on 974 items, and 5% tariffs to stay on 595 items.

Included in the list are batteries, spinach and coffee, the AP reports.

U.S. stock average futures fall further, with Nasdaq futures sinking 2.6% , S&P futures -1.9% , and Dow futures -1.8% .

The Chinese yuan is down about 0.8% against the U.S. dollar to $0.1454.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump warned that things "will only get worse" for China if they retaliate against the U.S. for increasing tariffs on Chinese goods.

Previously: Trump warns China not to retaliate on tariffs (May 13)

ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, TDF, CNY, CHN, CXSE, XPP, FCA, YXI, FXCH, CBON, KCNY, KGRN, FLCH, WCHN