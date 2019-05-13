Minerva down 11% premarket on "successful" study of seltorexant in MDD

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is poised for a healthy up move this morning on the heels of positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating seltorexant (MIN-202) as an adjunct to antidepressant therapy in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) who have failed to respond adequately to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and/or serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors.
The 20 mg dose demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in a depression scale called MADRS compared to placebo (the separation from control for the 40 mg dose was not statistically valid).
Topline data from a Phase 2b trial in patients with insomnia should be available later this quarter.
The company is co-developing the product with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutica.
Update: Shares are down 11% premarket on average volume. Apparently, the positive action for the 20 mg dose was not so positive. The company explains the statistically significant treatment effect thusly: "The least squares mean (LS mean) difference from placebo of the change in MADRS total score at the end of week 6 was 3.1 for the 20 mg dose of seltorexant, and the 2-sided p-value was 0.083, which is below the pre-specified 2-sided type I error level of 0.1." In other words, the endpoint does not appear to have been met.
