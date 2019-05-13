Minerva down 11% premarket on "successful" study of seltorexant in MDD

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is poised for a healthy up move this morning on the heels of positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating seltorexant (MIN-202) as an adjunct to antidepressant therapy in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) who have failed to respond adequately to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and/or serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors.

The 20 mg dose demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in a depression scale called MADRS compared to placebo (the separation from control for the 40 mg dose was not statistically valid).

Topline data from a Phase 2b trial in patients with insomnia should be available later this quarter.

The company is co-developing the product with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutica.