Slack's prelim. Q1: $149.7M billings, $39.4M loss

Slack (SK) reveals some new financial data in its amended S-1 filing for the direct listing.

For the three months ending with April 30, Slack sees billings of $147.7M to $149.7M and loss from operations of $38.4M to $39.4M. Revenue was $133.8M to $134.8M versus the $80.9M in last year's quarter.

Net Dollar Retention Rate was up 138% versus last year's 149% growth.

Competitors include Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Slack will hold an investor presentation today at 9:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Previously: Slack reveals $401M rev, $139M loss before listing (April 26)